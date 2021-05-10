Andhra PradeshKAKINADA 10 May 2021 23:48 IST
Comments
GUDA official dies of COVID in Kakinada
Updated: 10 May 2021 23:48 IST
Godavari Urban Development Authority (GUDA) Secretary G. Sanyasi Rao (54) succumbed to COVID-19 while undergoing medical treatment at a private hospital in Kakinada on Monday.
Sanyasi Rao hailed from north Andhra. East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy and Joint Collectors G. Lakshmisha, Ch. Kirthi and G. Rajakumari expressed their condolences.
More In Andhra Pradesh
Read more...