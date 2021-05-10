GUDA official dies of COVID in Kakinada

KAKINADA

10 May 2021 23:48 IST

Godavari Urban Development Authority (GUDA) Secretary G. Sanyasi Rao (54) succumbed to COVID-19 while undergoing medical treatment at a private hospital in Kakinada on Monday.

Sanyasi Rao hailed from north Andhra. East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy and Joint Collectors G. Lakshmisha, Ch. Kirthi and G. Rajakumari expressed their condolences.

