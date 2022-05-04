Andhra Pradesh: ‘Guard your car’, opposition parties tell people ahead of CM’s Tirupati visit

TDP, JSP activists perform skits in reference to officials taking away a vehicle for Jagan’s convoy in Ongole

The activists of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) on Wednesday enacted ‘sarcastic skits’ ahead of the scheduled visit Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to Tirupati on May 5.

The skits made an obvious reference to Transport Department officials taking away the vehicle hired by a group of Tirupati-bound pilgrims for the Chief Minister’s convoy during his visit to Ongole recently.

They came down heavily on the government as the skits evoked laughter from the audience.

Carrying posters that read ‘CM Jagan is coming to Tirupati, take care of your car’, the TDP activists led by Telugu Yuvata State general secretary A. Ravi Naidu sat in front of his car parked in a garage. “I advise the people to stay awake in the night and guard their cars,” he said with a smirk.

The Jana Sena activists led by party’s constituency in-charge K. Kiran Rayal enacted a similar skit at Bairagipatteda park a few days ago. They chained a car to a pole in the street.

“Private cab operators in Tirupati are unwilling to lend their vehicles for the convoy as the government owes them more than ₹2 crore. We advise the car owners to remain alert as their vehicles could be whisked away by the officials,” said Mr. Kiran Rayal as the passersby burst into laughter.