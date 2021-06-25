GST officials seize ₹1.7 crore from a private bank locker

VISAKHAPATNAM

25 June 2021 17:25 IST

They are investigating a massive fake invoice racket

During the course of a follow-up investigation, officers from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Visakhapatnam, have seized cash worth ₹1.7 crore from the locker of a private bank in Guntur. The seized currency was in bundles of ₹2,000 denominations

The bank locker is related to an ongoing investigation against a bill trading mastermind who was earlier arrested for his involvement in running a massive fake invoice racket.

Advertising

Advertising

During the course of investigation, the mastermind was found to have been involved in floating close to 90 shell companies to generate fake invoices valued at ₹425 crore.

The total tax defraud in this racket is to the tune of ₹75 crore and ₹40 crore has already been recovered by the DGGI.

In addition to the cash, several incriminating documents were also seized. Further investigation is in progress.