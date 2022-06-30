GST compensation: YSRCP failed to protect A.P.’s interests, says Yanamala

‘Government should make public the consent it had given at GST Council meeting’

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Polit Bureau member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has slammed the State government for not making any effort to protect the interests of Andhra Pradesh with regard to payment of GST compensation by the Centre.

In a statement on Thursday, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said, except Andhra Pradesh, all other States had sought extension of GST compensation for five more years at the 47th GST Council meeting organised recently in Chandigarh.

The government had miserably failed to explain the real financial situation in the State. The government should present before the public the details of the consent it had given at the meeting, the TDP leader demanded.

‘Unbearable burden’

The Centre took decisions at the meeting that would put unbearable burden on the people. Even States such as Puducherry and Jharkhand had raised their voice. But the State government failed to prevent the financial burden on people.

The Government of Andhra Pradesh, instead, gave its support to the Centre, which was highly condemnable, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said.

The YSRCP government was unable to object the new burden being imposed on farmers in the form of rise in tax from 12% to 18% on electric pumps and machines, he said.