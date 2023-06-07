GST breaking the back of common man: Chinta Mohan  

June 07, 2023 01:15 am | Updated June 06, 2023 11:31 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Congress Working Committee (CWC) special invitee Chinta Mohan has flayed the Union Government for imposing GST indiscriminately on all food products that it is breaking the back of the common man.

Addressing a dharna at Rajiv Gandhi Circle in Tirupati on Tuesday along with party leaders Puthalapattu Prabhakar, Kalikiri Chiranjeevi and others, he demanded that the Centre either slash or scrap the tax on certain food products that have a direct bearing on the poor.

“The cost of living is so high that the poor man is unable to eat a square meal a day. The Central Government has no time or patience to listen to the woes of the common man,” he said.

In the same vein, Dr. Chinta Mohan called the BJP, the YSR Congress Party and the TDP as parties with the same anti-poor ideology and wanted the public to choose Congress for balanced development.

