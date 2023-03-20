GSL Medical College inks pacts with Philippine, Sri Lankan universities for academic exchanges programme on oncology

March 20, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Rajamahendravaram-based GSL Medical College signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the East Avenue Medical Center (EAMC) in the Philippines on Monday for the academic exchange programmes in oncology. EAMC is a premier public medical centre in the Philippines.

Head of the ENT department, EAMC, Dr. Rene Louie Gutierrez and GSL Group chairman Dr. Ganni Bhaskara Rao signed the MoU, which enables EAMC students and teachers to be groomed in oncology by GSL experts and gives them access to the infrastructure of GSL.

In an interaction with The Hindu, Mr. Rene Louie said, “The EAMC has also appointed surgical oncologist Dr. Gogineni Tharun (GSL) and GSL Dental College vice principal Dr. Govindarajulu as visiting faculty at the EAMC.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Managing director of GSL Group of Colleges Dr. Ganni Sandeep said they have also signed an MoU with Sri Lanka’s University of Peradeniya (UoP) for academic exchange programmes, through which Sri Lankan students would pursue their studies in medicine at GSL.

Last week, GSL, in collaboration with UoP, organised an international conference on neck and oral cancer surgery in Colombo.