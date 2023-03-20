ADVERTISEMENT

GSL Medical College inks pacts with Philippine, Sri Lankan universities for academic exchanges programme on oncology

March 20, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

GSL Medical College signing an MoU with East Avenue Medical Centre of the Philippines on the college campus near Rajamahendravaram on Monday.

Rajamahendravaram-based GSL Medical College signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the East Avenue Medical Center (EAMC) in the Philippines on Monday for the academic exchange programmes in oncology. EAMC is a premier public medical centre in the Philippines. 

Head of the ENT department, EAMC, Dr. Rene Louie Gutierrez and GSL Group chairman Dr. Ganni Bhaskara Rao signed the MoU, which enables EAMC students and teachers to be groomed in oncology by GSL experts and gives them access to the infrastructure of GSL. 

In an interaction with The Hindu, Mr. Rene Louie said, “The EAMC has also appointed surgical oncologist Dr. Gogineni Tharun (GSL) and GSL Dental College vice principal Dr. Govindarajulu as visiting faculty at the EAMC.” 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Managing director of GSL Group of Colleges Dr. Ganni Sandeep said they have also signed an MoU with Sri Lanka’s University of Peradeniya (UoP) for academic exchange programmes, through which Sri Lankan students would pursue their studies in medicine at GSL. 

Last week, GSL, in collaboration with UoP, organised an international conference on neck and oral cancer surgery in Colombo.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US