GSL medical college allegedly commissions gang to hunt dogs with country-made guns on campus, in East Godavari

On October 30 alone, the gang had hunted down at least 12 dogs by chasing them with their arms, sending shock among the students and the in-patients.

A dog hunted by a gang with country-made guns on GSL Medical college and hospital campus, at Rajanagaram, in East Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh, on October 30. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

On October 30 alone, the gang had hunted down at least 12 dogs by chasing them with their arms, sending shock among the students and the in-patients.

GSL General Hospital and Medical College management has reportedly commissioned an outsourced gang, with country-made guns, to eliminate dogs on their campus, in Rajanagaram Gram Panchayat in East Godavari district.

On October 30 alone, the gang had hunted down at least 12 dogs by chasing them with their arms, sending shock among the students and the in-patients.

A student of the GSL Medical College has reportedly shared the details of the gruesome drive with the animal rights activists who rushed to the spot and immediately stopped the drive.

Palika Vijay Koshore, Executive Secretary, District Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (East Godavari), has lodged a complaint with the Rajanagaram police.

Rajamahendravaram North Zone DSP K. Venkateswara Rao told The Hindu; “A case has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960”. The Rajanagaram police also registered the case under the Arms Act 1959.

The accused have been identified as D. Chanti, D. Arya, K. Maridayya, K. Rambabu and D. Ram who operated the arms and killed the dogs.

Routine drive

“The same drive has been continuing since past five years as dog menace was a major challenge on the campus. The medical waste dumped adjacent to the GSL hospital and college campus attract the dogs”, stated an official of the GSL Hospital and College management.

On the action against the GSL Hospital and College management for commissioning the guns to use on their campus, DSP Mr. Venkateswara Rao refused to speak on it.

According to sources, no case has been registered against the GSL hospital and college authorities by October 31 in connection with the brutal killing of the dogs and allowing the operation of country-made guns on the campus.

No license

East Godavari District Panchayat Officer P. Jagadamba told The Hindu: “We did not issue any permission to hunt or kill the dogs or use the weapons on the GSL campus to eliminate the dogs. The issue is being probed”.