ADVERTISEMENT

GSI unveils Stratigraphic Column of Cuddapah Supergroup

March 10, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) unveiled a representative of the Stratigraphic Column of the Cuddapah Supergroup in Vajrakarur Diamond Processing camp at Anantapur district on Sunday.

The ceremony was attended by GSI’s head (southern region) Ch. Venkateswara Rao and Deputy Director General (Andhra Pradesh region) S. N. Mahapatro, along with other dignitaries and local students.

The Stratigraphic Column showcases the geological history and evolution of the Cuddapah Basin — the second-largest Proterozoic basin in India; along with the exhibits of kimberlites and lamproites, it offers valuable insights into the geological past of the earth’s crust.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The ceremony celebrated the geological heritage of India and highlighted GSI’s ongoing efforts in advancing geological knowledge.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US