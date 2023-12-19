GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GSI opens its first camp office in Andhra Pradesh in Vijayawada

December 19, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Geological Survey of India (GSI), a premier geoscience organisation, has opened its first camp office in Andhra Pradesh in Vijayawada on December 19 (Tuesday).

Inaugurating the camp office on the premises of Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC), Ch. Venkateswara Rao, Additional Director General (ADG) and Head of Department, GSI Southern Region, said the office has been set up after receiving instructions from V. L. Kantha Rao, Secretary to the Ministry of Mines, Government of India.

“Andhra Pradesh is one of the mineral-rich States. The new office will help in maintaining better coordination with the State Government on matters related to mineral exploration,” Mr. Venkateswara Rao said.

S. N. Mahapatro, Deputy Director General, State unit, emphasised the need for regular interactions between the GSI and State Directorate of Mining and Geology on the ongoing exploration projects for better coordination, technical guidance on auction of blocks and sharing of knowledge.

P. Raja Babu, Joint Director(DMG), D. Sreenivasa Rao, Joint Director, Directorate of Mining and Geology (DMG) Andhra Pradesh, V. Ravichand and others were present on the occasion.

