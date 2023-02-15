‘Gruha Saradhis’ infringing upon our rights, decry sarpanches

February 15, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - ONGOLE

Sarpanches from south coastal districts, cutting across party lines, have resolved to intensify agitation to press their 12-point charter of demands, including the scrapping of the ‘Gruha Saradhi‘ scheme and immediate release of funds to the tune of ₹8,000 crore that the State government is due to the local bodies.

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government, by deciding to appoint two volunteers christened ‘Gruha Saradhis‘ to take the host of welfare schemes to every 50 houses, infringed upon the powers and functions of the Panchayat Raj institutions. We will move the High court pleading for the striking down of the scheme, said the Andhra Pradesh Sarpanches’ Association and Panchayat Raj Chamber, after a meeting of local body representatives of Nellore, Prakasam and Guntur districts here on Wednesday.

“The ‘Gruha Saradhis’, who do not receive any payment from the government, seem to be a replacement for the village volunteers as the State Election Commission disallowed them from poll duties,” Panchayat Raj Chamber President Y.V.B. Rajendra Prasad said.

Assembly Chalo

He said, “Sarpanches will also wage a political battle with the undemocratic State government and take out stir to New Delhi and seek the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

The village secretariat convenors should be made subservient to the elected local bodies. Now, they are infringing upon the rights of the Panchayat Raj institutions, added Sarpanches Association State General Secretary P. Ramesh.

“Today, the local self-government is not even able to do the day-to-day maintenance of civic services like drinking water supply, road repairs and unblocking drains in the villages due to the non-allocation of funds for the Panchayat Raj institutions in the State budget and the diversion of Central funds released as per the Central Finance Commission recommendations,” said Chamber State General Secretary B. Prathap Reddy. ’‘We will embark on the ‘Assembly Chalo’ programme to press for funds to rural local bodies,” he added.

“The grassroots-level functionaries also adopted a resolution to fight the Graduates’ MLC elections to be held on March 13 in the State to expose the autocratic YSRCP government, which gave us a raw deal,” said Panchayat Raj Chamber Advisor G. Veerabadrachari.

Against YSRCP in MLC polls

State Finance Commission should be constituted to devolve funds to the local bodies on a regular basis as they were now at the mercy of the State Government, the Sarpanches Association State Vice-President R. Sudhakar opined.

Their other demands included the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme only through the village heads and payment of a monthly honorarium of ₹15,000, said Panchayat Raj Chamber advisor M. Ramakrishna Reddy. The State Government should pay the electricity bills of the local bodies from its own funds as done during the NTR and YSR governments, added Chamber advisor Singamsetti Subbaramayya.