GRP arrests six persons at railway station, ganja seized

VIJAYAWADA

05 October 2021 01:15 IST

The Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested six persons at the city railway station and seized ganja packed in bags. The contraband was being smuggled from Addateegala in East Godavari district to Telangana, said GRP Circle Inspector R. Srinivas.

“On suspicion, we checked the luggage of the suspects on Platform No.5 on Sunday night. The accused came to Vijayawada on the Simhadri Express and were caught while they were waiting to catch a train to Hyderabad,” Mr. Srinivas said.

Advertising

Advertising

The gang shifted ganja bags, weighing about 96 kg, through a private vehicle to Rajahmundry railway station and from there boarded a train to Vijayawada. The accused hailed from Rajavommangi in East Godavari district, and from Visakhapatnam and Kadapa districts.

The accused were produced in the Railway Court, Vijayawada, on Monday, and were shifted to Rajahmundry Central Prison, the CI said.