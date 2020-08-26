‘Groynes have saved the day’

B.C. Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Tuesday said the existing groynes have protected the island villages from erosion during the flood in the River Godavari.
During a field visit to Serullanka, an island village affected by flood in Ramachandrapuram revenue division, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna said river bunds were being strengthened to prevent breaches in the event of major floods in future.
He said volunteers played a key role during the flood by rendering services such as from enumeration of the affected people, supply of commodities and coordination with the officials concerned.
The Minister distributed essential commodities to those affected by the flood in Serullanka island village, and assured them of timely compensation.
“The officials have been directed to restore power supply and supply drinking water as soon as situation improves,” Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna said.
Ramachandrapuram Revenue Divisional Officer N. Gandhi and other officials were present.
