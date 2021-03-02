Grow up, Naidu tells Jagan

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has tweeted that the State government cannot prevent him to reach out to the people.
“We will not be stopped. We will not be silenced. Your fear-driven, state-sponsored vendetta won’t stop me from reaching out to my people. Grow up, @ysjagan,” tweeted Mr. Naidu after the Renigunta incident.
“The TDP president was not allowed to come out of the Visakhapatnam airport last year.Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is making a mockery of democracy,” said TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh.
TDP leaders Gorantla Butchaiah Choudhary, G. Ramamohan, B. Satyanarayana Murthy, B. Arjunudu, B.T. Naidu, K. Srinivasulu, K.S. Jawahar, P. Sujatha and N. Amarnath Reddy, Dhulipala Narendra, Divya Vani and others condemned the detention and described it as ‘a cowardice and undemocratic act’.
“Confining Mr. Naidu to the airport was undemocratic. It indicates the dictatorship of the government. Being the Leader of Opposition, Mr. Naidu has a right to visit any place in the State. The detention is akin to usurping his civil rights,” said TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu.
‘Violation of rights’
CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna said, “Taking away his phones and not allowing him to speak to others is violation of the right to freedom of speech and expression.”
