Group of Ministers formed in Andhra Pradesh to recommend necessary market interventions for curbing price rise

The State government has constituted a Group of Ministers (GoM) led by Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar and comprising Payyavula Keshav (Finance), K. Atchannaidu (Agriculture) and Y. Satya Kumar (Health) as members and Ex-Officio Secretary to Government (Consumer Affairs, Food & Civil Supplies) as the member secretary.

The GoM is tasked with anticipating, identifying, monitoring and analysing sudden escalations in the prices of essential agricultural and other commodities, and recommend seasonal, short-term, medium term and long-term strategies in production, supply, distribution, demand and prices of the commodities, including suggestions for changes in the cropping patterns, imports, exports etc.

It will suggest to the government an effective response mechanism to redress the situation, and recommend policy measures like restrictions, interventions and supports/incentives etc. besides suggesting measures for equitable distribution of goods and commodities to ensure reasonable and affordable prices for the consumers.

Also, the GoM will give recommendations on market interventions and the creation of a permanent Price Stabilisation Fund, and examine and approve the recommendations of the State-Level Committee of Officers on Price Monitoring, Regulation and Market Intervention. The GoM will submit its recommendations to the Council of Ministers for its consideration.

