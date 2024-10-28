GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Group of Ministers formed in Andhra Pradesh to recommend necessary market interventions for curbing price rise

Published - October 28, 2024 05:54 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

The State government has constituted a Group of Ministers (GoM) led by Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar and comprising Payyavula Keshav (Finance), K. Atchannaidu (Agriculture) and Y. Satya Kumar (Health) as members and Ex-Officio Secretary to Government (Consumer Affairs, Food & Civil Supplies) as the member secretary. 

The GoM is tasked with anticipating, identifying, monitoring and analysing sudden escalations in the prices of essential agricultural and other commodities, and recommend seasonal, short-term, medium term and long-term strategies in production, supply, distribution, demand and prices of the commodities, including suggestions for changes in the cropping patterns, imports, exports etc.

It will suggest to the government an effective response mechanism to redress the situation, and recommend policy measures like restrictions, interventions and supports/incentives etc. besides suggesting measures for equitable distribution of goods and commodities to ensure reasonable and affordable prices for the consumers.

Also, the GoM will give recommendations on market interventions and the creation of a permanent Price Stabilisation Fund, and examine and approve the recommendations of the State-Level Committee of Officers on Price Monitoring, Regulation and Market Intervention. The GoM will submit its recommendations to the Council of Ministers for its consideration.

Published - October 28, 2024 05:54 am IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / prices

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.