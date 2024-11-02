Group-II services aspirants urge APPSC to reschedule Mains examination

Aspirants of Group-II services from the State on Saturday urged the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) chairperson A.R. Anuradha to reschedule the Mains examination, seeking more time for preparation.

The aspirants staged a protest at Ashok Nagar in Hyderabad, stating that their repeated pleas to the Commission to give them more time had gone unheeded. They said that 60 days time was inadequate to prepare for the examination, which is scheduled for January 5, 2025, as at least 90 to 120 days of focused preparation was required to cover the vast syllabus.

They further highlighted that the NDA coalition government in the State had not yet released the budget and survey, which is essential for the exam preparation. The related books and study material would also hit the market only in December, they said.

They said in the notification for Group-II Mains examination, it was stated that the dates were finalised in view of the Class 10 and Intermediate examinations. The DSC notification, which has not yet been released, has also been cited as a reason for the current scheduling, they added.

Group-II preliminary examination was conducted by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government on February 25 this year and the results were released in April. Around 92,000 candidates qualified for the Mains, which was scheduled to be held on July 28, but was postponed by the TDP-led coalition government citing administrative reasons.

The candidates said a period of uncertainty followed in the next four months during which they did not receive any update or information from the government regarding the examination. APPSC chairperson D. Goutam Sawang resigned in July and the post had been vacant thereafter, adding to the prevailing anxiety among the aspirants.

On October 24, A.R. Anuradha was appointed as the new chairperson of the commission and a notification was issued recently stating that the Group-II Mains examination would be held on January 5.

