Group-II prelims result in 5 to 8 weeks, says APPSC official

February 25, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) conducted the preliminary examination (Screening Test) for recruitment to the posts under Group-II Services on Sunday from 10.30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Out of the total 4,83,525 candidates who registered for the examination, 4,04,037 candidates appeared for the exam, amounting to 87.17%.

In a statement, APPSC secretary J. Pradeep Kumar said that the exam was held peacefully in 1,327 centres across 24 districts of Andhra Pradesh barring Parvathipuram Manyam and Alluri Sitaramaraju (ASR) districts. He said that the results would be declared within 5 to 8 weeks and the Main Examination would be held either in June or July this year.

