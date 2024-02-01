GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Group-II exams will be held as per schedule, says APPSC

February 01, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on February 1 (Thursday) clarified that the Group-II exams are not being postponed.

In a statement, the Commission Secretary J. Pradeep Kumar said rumours about postponement of Group-II exams were seen on some social media platforms. He appealed to the candidates/aspirants not to get influenced by such false news and continue their preparation with all seriousness. “The exam will be held as per the schedule and the Commission has already placed the syllabus on its website,” he said.

The Commission has placed on its website https://psc.ap.gov.in the list of candidates provisionally admitted for verification of original certificates for the post of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector in A.P. Transport Subordinate Service.

A statement issued by the Commission on February 1 (Thursday) said the verification of certificates will be held on February 12, 2024 at 10 a.m. in the Commission office in Vijayawada.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / test/examination

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.