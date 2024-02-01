Group-II exams will be held as per schedule, says APPSC

February 01, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on February 1 (Thursday) clarified that the Group-II exams are not being postponed.

In a statement, the Commission Secretary J. Pradeep Kumar said rumours about postponement of Group-II exams were seen on some social media platforms. He appealed to the candidates/aspirants not to get influenced by such false news and continue their preparation with all seriousness. “The exam will be held as per the schedule and the Commission has already placed the syllabus on its website,” he said.

The Commission has placed on its website https://psc.ap.gov.in the list of candidates provisionally admitted for verification of original certificates for the post of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector in A.P. Transport Subordinate Service.

A statement issued by the Commission on February 1 (Thursday) said the verification of certificates will be held on February 12, 2024 at 10 a.m. in the Commission office in Vijayawada.