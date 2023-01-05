Group-I services exam: APPSC issues guidelines for candidates with disability

January 05, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on Thursday issued a set of rules to be strictly followed by the candidates with disability, who would be writing the screening test for Group-I Services on January 8.

In a statement on Thursday, Commission Secretary H. Arun Kumar said the examination would be conducted in two sessions — 10 a.m. to 12 noon and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

No candidate would be allowed for the examination after expiry of the grace period, i.e. 9.45 a.m., for the forenoon session and 1.45 p.m. for the afternoon session.

He said, in case of the persons with benchmark disabilities (not less than 40%) in the category of blindness, locomotor disability (both arms affected-BA) and cerebral palsy, the facility of scribe assistant would be given, if desired by the candidate.

“If the candidate is allowed to bring his/her own scribe, the qualification of the scribe should be one step below the prescribed qualification of the post,” he said.

The candidate should submit the disability certificate and scribe details, along with a copy of ID proof issued by the government (Passport, PAN card, Voter ID, Aadhaar card, Government Employee ID or driving licence) and one recent passport size photograph of the scribe.

He/she should fill the details in an affidavit (prescribed proforma) available with the invigilator.

“The scribe should be allowed only after verification of genuineness of the physical disability and credentials of the scribe by the Chief Superintendent of the venue concerned,” he said, adding that the Liaison Officer and the Chief Superintendent would check the credentials of the scribe as per the details declared by the candidate.

“If the requirement of scribe is genuine, but however, the scribe accompanied by the candidate does not meet the required conditions for allowing as per the norms, the Chief Superintendent will arrange the scribe,” he said.