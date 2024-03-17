ADVERTISEMENT

Group-I prelims exam conducted peacefully with 91,463 candidates appearing in Andhra Pradesh

March 17, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Vijayawada

The Hindu Bureau

Candidates appearing for the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (Group-1) exam in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Of the 1,48,881 candidates who registered for the preliminary examination (screening test) of Group-I Services conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on March 17 (Sunday), 91,463 (72.55%) of them appeared for the examination.

In a statement, the Commission Secretary J. Pradeep Kumar said that the exam was held at 301 venues in 18 districts of Andhra Pradesh.

The NTR district saw 63.06% of the candidates in the morning session (Paper-I), while 62.66% of them wrote Paper-II in the afternoon session, said Collector S. Dilli Rao. He attributed the peaceful conduct of the exams to the concerted efforts of the coordinating officials, custodians, route and liaison officers and others deployed at the centres. He said seamless coordination between officials of Revenue, Police, Medical and Health, Electricity and Public Transport departments aided the smooth conduct.

Paper-I was conducted from 10 a.m. to 12 noon while Paper-II was conducted from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Joint Collector of NTR district P. Sampath Kumar made surprise visits to the exam centres at Bishop Azaraiah Junior College and Sri Durga Malleswara Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala in Vijayawada to ensure the peaceful conduct of the exam.

