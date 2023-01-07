HamberMenu
Group-I prelims exam at 13 centres in Vijayawada on January 8

Over 7,600 candidates likely to appear for the exam being held at 19 centres in Krishna district, say officials

January 07, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda

NTR district, Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Gunni, on Saturday, inspected the arrangements made for the conduct of Group-I preliminary examinations to be held across 13 centres in the city on Sunday.

All the arrangements were made for the Group-I preliminary examinations to be conducted in Vijayawada on Sunday, said the officials.

The examination will be conducted in two sessions at 13 centres in the city. While Paper-1 commences at 10 a.m., Paper-2 exam begins at 2 p.m. A total of 6,431 candidates are expected to appear for the test in the city. Over 7,600 candidates are likely to appear for the examination at 19 exam centres across the Krishna district.

The district administration appointed 13 Chief Superintendents to conduct the examinations. Candidates were asked to reach the exam centre in time..

Mr. Vishal Gunni said Section 144 of CrPc and Section 30 of the Police Act would be in force, and the police department made all arrangements necessary for the smooth conduct of the examination. All photocopy, printing, mobile phone and electronics shops near the exam centres will remain shut

District SP P. Joshua reviewed the arragements made for the exam. 

