Group-I options can be given till Dec. 31

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has extended the last date till December 31 for candidates writing their Mains written exam, to give their preferences of centre (three options), medium (Telugu, English or Urdu), post and zonal/multi-zonal for recruitment to the posts under Group-I services.

The candidates can give their options by clicking their OTPR ID on the commission’s website https://psc.ap.gov.in.

In a statement on Tuesday, the commission’s Secretary P.S.R. Anjaneyulu clarified that no further extension would be made and that if a candidate did not specify examination centre, medium for writing the exam, post and multi-zonal or zonal preference, the commission reserved the right to allot the applicant any exam centre depending on the availability. In the case of medium, the medium in which Paper-I (general essay) is written, would be taken as the chosen medium and failure to specify zonal/multi-zonal preferences would be presumed as the candidate opting for posts in the order of serial number of post codes, as per eligibility conditions of the notification, he said.