Group-I mains exam postponed

VIJAYAWADA

22 October 2020 23:24 IST

Court directs APPSC to prepare fresh preliminary results

A single-judge Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, comprising Justice R. Raghunandan Rao, has ordered the postponement of the APPSC Group-I Mains examination scheduled to be conducted on November 2 and preparation of fresh preliminary results citing certain mistakes in the final key.

Notification for the Group-I examination was issued on December 31, 2018, and the preliminary examination was conducted on May 26, 2019.

Errors in final key

There was a batch of 10 cases for cancellation of the examinations and reservations for the physically challenged and SCs and STs in the preliminary examination, and a case that challenged the correctness of the final key.

Advertising

Advertising

The court dismissed the writ petitions that wanted the examinations to be cancelled altogether.

Reservation

As far as the demand for reservations in the preliminary examination is concerned, the court upheld the selection in 1:50 ratio without any reservation. The judge agreed with the APPSC’s argument that there was no rule to that effect and preliminary marks were not considered for the final merit list.

Regarding errors in the final key, Mr. Justice Raghunandan Rao directed that five questions be reconsidered by the APPSC, and it should prepare a fresh preliminary qualified list of candidates who can write the mains.

Meanwhile, in a statement, APPSC Secretary P.S.R. Anjaneyulu said the revised dates would be announced on October 29 after complying with the court’s directive.