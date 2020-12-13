Group-I Mains at 41 centres from tomorrow

VIJAYAWADA

13 December 2020 00:09 IST

Candidates to get question papers on individual tabs

The AP Public Service Commission (APPSC) has made elaborate arrangements for conducting the Group-I Main examinations, scheduled from December 14 to 20.

In a statement on Saturday, the commission Secretary P.S.R. Anjaneyulu said the exam would be conducted in seven sessions at 41 centres in the State and in Hyderabad.

Of the total 9,679 registered candidates, 8,099 had downloaded their hall tickets as on December 12.

Explaining about the time-table, he said the candidates would write their paper in Telugu (qualifying nature) on December 14, English (qualifying) on 15, Paper-I on 16, Paper-II on 17, Paper-III on 18, Paper-IV on 19 and Paper-V on December 20. All the exams would be held in the morning session from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The candidates would be provided tabs with online question papers which would appear on the screen once the candidate logs in using the credentials supplied at appropriate time before the commencement of the examination. Question papers (soft copy) would be available in English and Telugu versions and those who intend to take the exam in Urdu medium should refer to the questions framed in English or Telugu version only.

All the papers will be of descriptive type and would have to be answered in the booklets (answer books) supplied by the commission.

It is mandatory for the candidates to strictly follow COVID-19 guidelines. They are advised to bring their gloves, personal hand sanitiser and transparent water bottle. The commission would also, however, make arrangements for supply of the sanitiser at the entry and exit hall.

Verification

The candidates would be allowed into the venue after verification of their original photo ID from 8.45 a.m. to 9.30 a.m., with a grace period of 15 minutes (up to 9.45 a.m.). Due to the pandemic, candidates’ photograph would be captured instead of bio-metric during the registration process.

Examinees showing symptoms of COVID-19 would be made to write the exam in an isolation room.

For further information, call help desk at 0866 2527820, 821 and 0866 2527819 in the commission’s office from 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.