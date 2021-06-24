Group-I Mains: APPSC member denies irregularities in selection of candidates

‘No loopholes in digital valuation of answer papers’

The selection of candidates in Group-I Mains examination was done in a transparent way, scrupulously following the rule book, said Shaik Salam Babu, member of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), here on Thursday.

Addressing the media, Mr. Salam Babu dismissed as baseless the allegations of irregularities in the process being made against the APPSC, and said they only brought disrepute to the credibility of the commission.

Sports quota

Referring to the allegation that 70 candidates had been selected under sports quota, he said there was no truth in it.

Candidates of all the categories were given equal opportunities and the choice of language. He said the candidates were asked to upload their sports certificates, and first priority was given to a gold medal in the Olympics. The certificates were then ratified by the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP).

Speaking about the alleged exchange of booklets by the candidates at the examination centres in places such as Kakinada and Srikakulam, the commission member sought to clarify that as per the norms, damaged booklets were replaced with the buffer booklets.

There was also no truth in reports that there were loopholes in digital valuation of the papers, Mr. Babu said, informing that the commission had closely studied the various aspects of digital valuation being followed in other States for two months and only after it was convinced that it was a fool-proof system, it decided to go ahead and implement it in the State.

Replying to a query, Mr. Babu said the commission had discretionary powers to change the ratio of the selection of candidates. He said the result would always depend on the candidates’ efficiency and the exam pattern.

“There have been cases of candidates who could not succeed in Group-III, but who cracked the Group-I exam and vice-versa,” he added.

“The commission has been functioning in a most transparent way and it will always be ready to clarify doubts, if any. However, the norms do not allow revaluation of answer sheets,” he clarified.

Job calendar

Referring to the demand that the number of posts be increased in the job calendar released recently, Mr. Babu said since the commission did not have the power to do it, it had taken the issue to the notice of the government.

Leaders of various student organisations, meanwhile, staged a protest outside the commission office demanding that the number of posts in the job calendar be increased to ensure justice to the unemployed youth.