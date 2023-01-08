Group-I exam peaceful in Anantapur, Kurnool districts

January 08, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - ANANTAPUR/KURNOOL

The Group-I Services preliminary examination was conducted peacefully in two sessions on Sunday at 26 centres in Anantapur district and 29 in Kurnool district.

In Kurnool district, out of the 9,651 candidates who had registered, only 6,908 appeared in the forenoon session, while 6,861 appeared in the afternoon session.

In Anantapur district, out of 9,926 candidates, only 7,406 (74.6%) appeared in the forenoon session and 7,375 (74.29%) appeared at the afternoon session. No copying or other untoward incident was reported either from Kurnool or Anantapur district.