Group-I exam centres in all 13 districts

VIJAYAWADA

28 August 2020 23:48 IST

In view of the prevailing pandemic situation, the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has decided to conduct Group-I Services (Mains) written examination in all the 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh and in Hyderabad, as per schedule, from November 2 to 13.

In a statement on Friday, the Commission's Joint Secretary Alivelu Mangamma said the centres would be located at Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Ongole, Nellore, Tirupati, Kadapa, Anantapur, Kurnool and Hyderabad.

The provisionally qualified candidates should give their three preferences of exam centre options afresh by September 10 on the website https://psc.ap.gov.in with their OTPR ID.

Advertising

Advertising

The Commission would reserve the right to allot any examination centre to the applicant depending on availability of resources, she said.