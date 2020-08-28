Andhra Pradesh

Group-I exam centres in all 13 districts

In view of the prevailing pandemic situation, the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has decided to conduct Group-I Services (Mains) written examination in all the 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh and in Hyderabad, as per schedule, from November 2 to 13.

In a statement on Friday, the Commission's Joint Secretary Alivelu Mangamma said the centres would be located at Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Ongole, Nellore, Tirupati, Kadapa, Anantapur, Kurnool and Hyderabad.

The provisionally qualified candidates should give their three preferences of exam centre options afresh by September 10 on the website https://psc.ap.gov.in with their OTPR ID.

The Commission would reserve the right to allot any examination centre to the applicant depending on availability of resources, she said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 28, 2020 11:49:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/group-i-exam-centres-in-all-13-districts/article32469559.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story