Group-I candidate caught using smartphone in examination hall in Vijayawada

January 08, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A candidate for the Group-I services preliminary examination was caught searching for answers using Internet on his smartphone in the examination hall, in Vijayawada on January 8 (Sunday).

According to the officials, the candidate, identified as Kolluru Avinash, was found using his mobile phone in the examination hall at Narayana Junior College. Acting on a complaint lodged by the Chief Superintendent of the examination, a case has been registered at Patamata police station.

The police and the officials of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) are probing the malpractice case. Candidates are not allowed to carry mobile phones, watches or any electronic device into the examination halls.

Meanwhile, as many as 4,480 candidates appeared for the Group-I preliminary examinations conducted in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Out of 6,432 candidates who had applied for the examination, 4,490 appeared for Paper-I in the morning session, while only 4,480 candidates wrote Paper-II in the afternoon.

The examination was conducted at 13 centres in the city. NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao, Joint Collector S. Nupur Ajay and others inspected the examination centres.

In Krishna district, 59% of the candidates appeared for the examination at 17 centres. Out of 7,627 candidates who were issued hall tickets, only 4,481 appeared for the examination.