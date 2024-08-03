Group-I aspirants in Andhra Pradesh seek selection of candidates in prelims in 1:100 ratio

The Group-I service aspirants in Andhra Pradesh have appealed to Minister for Human Resource Development (HRD) N. Lokesh to consider the selection of candidates in 1:100 ratio in the prelims for the mains examination.

In a representation made to the Minister, the aspirants said they appeared for the Group-I preliminary examination conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on March 17, 2024. Though the APPSC usually selects candidates in 1:50 ratio for the mains examination, it should consider the selection in 1:100 ration this time as the ratio was at the discretion of the Commission, they said, adding that the APPSC could increase or decrease the qualifying marks to ensure justice to the aspirants.

In the Group-II and Deputy District Education Officer (DEO) examinations held recently, the APPSC selected the candidates in 1:100 ratio. For the Group-II mains examination, the APPSC had selected around 92,000 candidates, but for Group-I mains, it selected around 4,000 candidates, the aspirants pointed out.

They further said that they faced difficulties on various counts. “As the APPSC has proposed a new syllabus and change in pattern for the Group-I prelims and mains, many candidates are in a dilemma, many have started preparation as per the new pattern. However, the APPSC released the notification with the old syllabus, leaving insufficient time for the candidates for a full-fledged preparation. There were mistakes in English to Telugu translations, putting the Telugu medium candidates at disadvantage,” they said.

Limited posts

The aspirants also pointed out that there were less than 10% of Group-II posts (905 posts) and the time gap between the Group-II and the Group-I prelims examinations was three weeks, which was not sufficient to cover and revise the entire syllabus of the Group-I prelims. Moreover, the standard of both papers was significantly higher compared to the Group-I examinations held in the past and even tougher than the UPSC prelims.

Compared to the last notification for 167 posts, there were fewer posts now (89), while the number of aspirants had increased from 59,000 to 1,26,000. The number of candidates selected for the mains exam had come down from 9,400 to 4,000, they pointed out, reiterating their plea to consider selection of candidates in 1:100 ratio.

