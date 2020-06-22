Group 1 Mains exam from Nov. 2

GUNTUR

22 June 2020 23:16 IST

Exercise to fill other posts to be set in motion in September

After repeated postponements, the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced the schedule for the Group 1 Mains examination.

According to the revised schedule, paper in Telugu (qualifying) will be held on November 2, followed by English (November 3). The Mains examination (Paper 1) would be held on November 5, Paper 2 on Nov. 7, Paper 3 on Nov. 9, Paper 4 on Nov. 11 and Paper 5 on Nov. 13.

As many as 8,351 candidates cleared the preliminary exams held in May 2019. Since then, the APPSC could not hold the Mains after several orders from the High Court acting on a bunch of petitions seeking a stay on the conduct of the Mains.

‘Huge relief’

“We thank the APPSC for announcing the revised schedule as it brings the curtains down on the confusion over the dates,’’ said N.S. Chandra, an aspirant from Guntur.

APPSC Secretary P.S.R. Anjaneyulu announced the revised schedule for other posts. The exam for degree college lecturers would be held on September 15 (subjects), general studies (Sept. 16), assistant BC/social/tribal welfare officers (Sept. 21, 22), royalty inspector in AP Mining Service (Sept. 22), civil assistant surgeons in AP Insurance Medical Service (Sept. 23), technical assistant (automobile engineering) in AP Police Transport Organisation (Sept. 23), assistant director in AP Town and Country Planning (Sept. 23), assistant chemist in AP Ground Water Service (Sept. 23) and town planning assistant in AP Town and Country Planning Service (Sept. 23).

Entrance examination will also be held to fill the vacancies in non-gazetted posts during September 25-September 27.