Group 1 Mains exam from Nov. 2

GUNTUR

22 June 2020 23:16 IST

Exercise to fill other posts to be set in motion in September

After much delay and repeated postponements, the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has finally announced the schedule for the Group 1 Mains examination.

According to the revised schedule, paper in Telugu (qualifying) will be held on November 2, followed by English on November 3. The Mains examination (Paper 1) would be held on November 5, followed by Paper 2 on November 7, Paper 3 on November 9, Paper 4 on November 11 and Paper 5 on November 13.

As many as 8,351 candidates cleared the preliminary examinations held in May 2019 but since then, the APPSC could not hold the Mains after several orders from the High Court acting on a bunch of petitions seeking a stay on the conduct of the Mains.

‘Huge relief’

“We thank the APPSC for announcing the revised schedule as it brings the curtains down on the confusion over the dates,’’ said N.S. Chandra, an aspirant from Guntur.

APPSC Secretary PSR Anjaneyulu also announced the revised examination schedule for other posts. The examination for degree college lecturers would be held on September 15 (subjects), followed by general studies (September 16), assistant BC/social/tribal welfare officers (September 21, 22), royalty inspector in AP Mining Service (September 22), civil assistant surgeons in AP Insurance Medical Service (September 23), technical assistant (automobile engineering) in the AP Police Transport Organisation (September 23), assistant director in AP Town and Country Planning (September 23), assistant chemist in AP Ground Water Service (September 23) and town planning assistant in AP Town and Country Planning Service (September 23).

Entrance examination will also be held to fill the vacancies in non-gazetted posts during September 25-September 27.