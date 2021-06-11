Andhra Pradesh

Group-1 exam: Lokesh seekswhite paper on digital evaluation

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary and MLC N. Lokesh has demanded that the State government must ensure justice to the Group-I mains examination candidates.

Taking part in a virtual meeting with the candidates on Thursday, Mr. Lokesh said that the government must explain as to why complaints pertaining to the examination were pouring in. “The digital evaluation was taken up without any prior study on its feasibility.The government has to release a white paper on the digital evaluation to clear the doubts of the candidates,” he said.

Mr. Lokesh accused Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of going back on his ‘much-trumpeted’ election slogan of 'Nenu unnanu, nenu vinnanu' (I am here. I listened). “After coming to power, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy started listening only to the unlawful elements, not to the aspiring youth,” he alleged.

The Group-I examination candidates, who took part in the meeting, asserted that the facts would come out only when the government would order an inquiry by a sitting judge of the High Court or by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).


