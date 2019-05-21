Groundwater crisis deepens in Kurnool

Groundwater levels have fallen across Kurnool district with the average standing at about 13.26 metres. Numerous borewells have completely dried up forcing people to rely on water tankers.

Groundwater department officials blame deficit rainfall for the grim situation. “Had rainfall been normal, groundwater would have got replenished over the time,” said assistant engineer of groundwater department R. Jessie. In some areas, the levels have plummeted to 500 feet, he added.

The district is supposed to receive is 653 millimetres rainfall per anum, but has has received only 340 millimetres since January 1. However, the possibility of rain in early June, as predicted by experts, has raised hopes among people.

The rural water supply authorities have identified 137 habitations and have pressed into service 180 water tankers. Last, only 69 habitations were given water at a cost of ₹2.79 crore.

Budget up

Superintendenting Engineer (SE), Rural Water Supply, J. Haribabu told The Hindu said that the budget had been increased to ₹4.50 crore this year keeping in mind the increased requirement. He said a trip costs anywhere between ₹450 and ₹ 1,500 depending on the distance covered by the tanker. The SE said the situation could turn grim if did not soon rain soon.