Groundswell delegation lauds Andhra Pradesh for promoting natural farming technologies

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy interacting with the members of the Groundswell International in Anantapur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has promised to extend all possible help to all the countries that were interested in imbibing the natural farming practices adopted by Andhra Pradesh in the Community-based management system.

During an interaction with the 32-member team of the Groundswell International from 14 countries in four continents at A.F. Ecology Centre here on Thursday, Mr. Govardhan Reddy took feedback from the team that had come the State on an exposure visit.

The delegation appreciated the involvement of the women’s Self Help Groups (SHGs) in implementation of the natural farming and post-harvest technologies.

Team leader Steve Brescia, executive director of Groundswell International, said the organisation was working with several non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Latina America, Africa, Asia, and the United States.

“The delegation has found the exposure visit very fruitful. We are impressed with Andhra Pradesh government and the initiatives taken by it for the implementation of natural farming technologies,” he said.

Mr. Steve said the organisation was investing close to $3 million in this initiative and the local NGOs would invest more in environment protection and soil health. “We are pleased to know that the yields have not come down in Andhra Pradesh, despite adopting these methodologies,” he said.

Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sadhikara Samstha, which is promoted by the State government, has been extending support to about 6.5 lakh farmers for promoting natural farming, said T. Vijaya Kumar, Executive Vice-chairman of Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sadhikara Samstha.

A.F. Ecology director Y. Malla Reddy, who is also a member Agriculture Mission of Andhra Pradesh, moderated the interactive session. Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan also attended the programme.