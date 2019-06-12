‘Groundnut seed stocks ready’

Allaying fears of farmers about the delay in distribution of groundnut seeds, Collector Narayana Barath Gupta said sufficient stocks were ready and distribution would begin soon.

Speaking to reporters in Madanapalle, Mr. Gupta said fixing the price of seeds and deciding the subsidy had delayed the distribution for seeds to be sown in 1.3 lakh this year.

Referring to the drinking water problem in the district, he said compared to all districts, Chittoor district was the worst hit, with Madanapalle and Palamaner municipalities facing acute shortage. “Steps are being taken to deal with shortage by sending tankers to affected areas,” he said.