Groundnut processing centre to come up at OTRI

MP and MLA to inspect the site today

The Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL)-sponsored groundnut processing centre that will double up as an incubation centre for the prospective entrepreneurs from the district will be set up at the Oil Technological Research Institute (OTRI), close to the District Collectorate.

JNTU Anantapur Vice-Chancellor G. Ranga Janardhana along with Anantapur MP Talari Rangaiah and Urban MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy will inspect the site on Tuesday.

At a meeting on the JNTU premises on Monday, the trio discussed setting up of the groundnut processing unit with a 200 kg per day capacity for which the technology and machinery would be given by the DFRL.

Meanwhile, the JNTUA submitted an ₹8-crore proposal to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to establish Advanced Highway & Transportation Research Centre at the JNTUA.

University Registrar C. Sashidhar, Director FDC P.R Bhanu Murthy participated in the virtual meeting on Monday, in which the Ministry sought some changes in the proposal and wanted it to be submitted soon.

The Registrar said the field of Highway Engineering was developing at a rapid pace with the availability of new technologies and equipment, hence setting up a quality assessment centre with a well-equipped lab was essential.