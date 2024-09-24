Groundnut farmers suffer losses amid deficit rainfall in Annamayya district

The groundnut crop is wilting due to lack of rainfall in Annamayya district causing significant losses to farmers who planted groundnuts during the Kharif season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The area of cultivation dedicated to rain-fed crops has decreased considerably in the district, known for its rain-shadow nature. For instance, in Kalikiri Mandal, the usual cultivation area for groundnut is around 2,000 hectares, however, only half of that was utilised during this Kharif season. As half of the crop is typically lost during normal cultivation, farmers are losing interest in growing groundnuts due to annual losses and accumulating debts.

The delayed rains have caused the groundnuts, which should be harvested in 100 days, to remain unharvested even after 140 days, leading to additional expenses of 4,000-5,000 per acre for the farmers.

The sown crops dried up during the last six months, resulting in reduced yields, and farmers had to use tankers to water the crops in the absence of rain. The farmers highlight that they require 6-7 tankers of water per acre, incurring additional expenses. Some farmers, who have spent money on watering with tankers, complain that it damages intercrops and results in a loss of income.

With an yield of lesser than five bags per acre, farmers are also struggling to cover their investment expenses. “Until a decade ago, the groundnut crop remained predominant in the western parts of the erstwhile Chittoor district, but the farmers have faced adverse climatic conditions, either heavy rainfall or deficit rainfall, since the past five years. We have urged the farmers to adapt to intercrops to sustain the losses, however, the awareness drive is yet to reach all farmers,” said a horticulture officer.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.