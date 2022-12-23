Groundbreaking for Kadapa Steel Plant in Andhra Pradesh in January, says Jagan

December 23, 2022 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - KADAPA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the groundbreaking ceremony for the Kadapa Steel Plant in association with Jindal will be held in Kadapa district in the last week of January 2023. He said that ₹8,800 crore will be pumped into the project for the works of the first and second phases.

Addressing a public meeting at Kamalapuram, 26 km from here, after laying the foundation stone for development works worth ₹905 crore for the Kamalapuram Assembly Constituency on Friday, the Chief Minister said that he took the initiative to realise the dream of the people of Kadapa district to have the steel plant, despite the violation of the A.P. State Reorganisation Act by the previous governments in the State and at the Centre as well.

The Chief Minister said the electronic manufacturing cluster and industrial park at Kopparthi village in Kadapa district would generate about two lakh jobs for the youth in the coming years. He said the project was allocated ₹550 crore.

Kadapa neglected

Mr. Jagan alleged that the Kadapa district was grossly neglected by the rulers for one decade after the demise of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. He claimed that the shelved and pending projects at the industrial, agriculture, and infrastructure building had once again been brought back on track after he became Chief Minister.

Taking a dig at Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s stand on Telangana politics, Mr. Jagan said: “I am not like Chandrababu Naidu, who would opt for one State or the other for political gains.” Referring to Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan, Mr. Jagan said: “I am not like Datta Putrudu, who would opt for one wife or the other.”

The Chief Minister said he would strictly limit his politics to Andhra Pradesh and his pact would be with God and people, “which is my love for you and which is my policy.”

He alleged that the TDP rule was marred with high corruption through Janmabhoomi Committees, which had spread to housing schemes, social pensions, and every welfare programme.

DBT scheme

Mr. Jagan said that the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme had revolutionised the welfare schemes, reaching the target groups directly with the “press of a button.” He said that the YSRCP government was transparent in extending the benefits without corruption and discrimination. “It is clear to all people in the State that our government is driven by partiality towards the poor and the women and relentlessly working for their empowerment,” he said, repeatedly urging the people “to think about” the welfare schemes of his government and mark the difference between the present rule and the previous regimes.

Earlier, Mr. Jagan had laid the stones for the works, which included the Kupparti industrial zone at ₹550 crore; the railway line to Krishnapatnam Port at ₹68 crore; water pipeline to the logistic park at Kamalapuram at ₹54 crore and to Kupparti industrial park at ₹150 crore; ROB in Kamalapuram at ₹39 crore; bypass road at ₹88 crore and road extension work in the assembly constituency at ₹22 crore; and bridge on the Renigunta-Patha Kadapa road at ₹25.7 crore among others.