Groundbreaking ceremony for temple in Chennai on April 9

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy and Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal extening invitation to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswamy in Chennai on Sunday.

TIRUPATI

16 March 2020 00:57 IST

TTD chief urges T.N. CM to hand over the identified land

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has invited Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswamy for the groundbreaking ceremony ahead of the construction of Sri Padmavathi temple in Chennai on April 9.

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy and Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal called on Mr. Palaniswamy at his Chennai office and extended formal invitation for the ceremonial event.

Ulundurpet too

The TTD had requested and identified 11 acres of land on the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) and East Coast Road (ECR) area for developing Sri Venkateswara Divya Kshetram, Kalyana Mandapam and an Information Centre. Mr. Reddy asked the Chief Minister to hand over the land to the TTD at the earliest for commencing the construction of the temple.

In Ulundurpet town, local MLA and TTD board member Kumara Guru offered land to the TTD for Sri Venkateswara temple, while local devotees agreed to donate ₹10 crore towards its construction.

In this regard, Mr. Subba Reddy said the Srivari temple project at Ulundurpet would be decided after discussing with the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister.

Yagam from March 26

He sought tax exemption for all construction activities in Tamil Nadu taken up by the TTD as a religious and charitable organisation. Meanwhile, the TTD announced to perform Sri Srinivasa Shantyotsava Sahita Dhanvantari Maha Yagam at Dharmagiri Vedapathasala in Tirumala from March 26 to 28 for global health and well-being.