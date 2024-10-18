Groundbreaking ceremony for TCS unit in Vizag likely in 100 days, says IT Minister Lokesh

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) unit in Visakhapatnam would, in all likelihood, be performed in the next one hundred days, Minister of Information Technology N. Lokesh said on October 18 (Friday).

“Not just the TCS, every investment coming to Visakhapatnam will be a game-changer for Andhra Pradesh,” Mr. Lokesh said while addressing the media here.

Mr. Lokesh was in the city to attend the hearing of a defamation case he had filed against a Telugu daily in 2019 in the Additional District Court, which adjourned the hearing to November 12.

Mr. Lokesh said he had been interacting with the representatives of various industries and sparing no effort to attract investments to the State. “Soon, I will be going abroad to meet heads of several companies and try to make some MoUs,” he said, adding that creating 20 lakh jobs was top priority for the NDA government in the State.

After coming to power, the government increased pensions, scrapped the Land Titling Act, and opened Anna Canteens. Three free LPG cylinders scheme would be launched from Deepavali, he said. The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) would also be conducted, and DSC notification would be released soon, he added.

Mr. Lokesh further said that the full-fledged budget might be presented during November-December.

Responding to the allegations of the YSRCP leaders over political vendetta and “red book rule,” Mr. Lokesh said, “The red book has been opened long ago. Action is being taken as per law against those who violated law.”

HC Bench

Stating that the Bar Association members sought a High Court Bench in Visakhapatnam, the Minister said he would take the proposal to the Chief Minister’s notice.

Responding to a query, Mr. Lokesh asserted that the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) would be not be privatised.

When asked about the status of the massive structures atop Rushikonda constructed during the YSRCP term, Mr. Lokesh said they were yet to take a decision on it.

Instead of wasting ₹500 crore on the structures for his own use, the former Chief Minister, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, should have utilised the amount for the TIDCO housing project for the benefit of the poor.

Following a request from the public representatives, steps would be taken to open the road leading to Rushikonda Beach.

