Ground zero action plan to curb felling of red sanders

CHITTOOR

01 February 2022 01:17 IST

Special teams will camp at target spots in Seshachalam hills at night: SP(Task Force)

With the reported recent spurt in the influx of red sanders smuggling operatives into the Seshachalam hills, the Andhra Pradesh Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force has formed special teams to intensify combing operations in the forest.

Superintendent of Police (Task Force) M. Sundar Rao told The Hindu that arrangements were being made for personnel participating in the operations after fresh movement of smuggling operatives was detected in the western side of the hills.

“Each combing party will leave for the target spots in the afternoon and camp there at night, before moving to the next spot,” he said.

The SP said that the prime objective of the ground-zero method in combing operations was to prevent felling of red sanders trees. “Instead of seizing felled logs, we want to prevent the felling of trees in the first place” Mr. Sundar Rao said.