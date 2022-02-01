Andhra Pradesh

Ground zero action plan to curb felling of red sanders

SP (Red Sanders Task Force) M. Sundar Rao inspecting the seized red sanders logs at Tirupati. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT
Staff Reporter CHITTOOR 01 February 2022 01:17 IST
Updated: 01 February 2022 01:17 IST

Special teams will camp at target spots in Seshachalam hills at night: SP(Task Force)

With the reported recent spurt in the influx of red sanders smuggling operatives into the Seshachalam hills, the Andhra Pradesh Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force has formed special teams to intensify combing operations in the forest.

Superintendent of Police (Task Force) M. Sundar Rao told The Hindu that arrangements were being made for personnel participating in the operations after fresh movement of smuggling operatives was detected in the western side of the hills.

“Each combing party will leave for the target spots in the afternoon and camp there at night, before moving to the next spot,” he said.

Advertising
Advertising

The SP said that the prime objective of the ground-zero method in combing operations was to prevent felling of red sanders trees. “Instead of seizing felled logs, we want to prevent the felling of trees in the first place” Mr. Sundar Rao said.

Comments
More In Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Read more...