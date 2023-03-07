ADVERTISEMENT

Ground-breaking ceremony held for Islamic Council Centre and other works

March 07, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M _11820

The ground breaking ceremony for the construction of Islamic Council Centre, Islamic Library and other building works was performed on Tuesday in Guntur, which was attended by YSR Congress Party MLCs Lella Appireddy, Dokka Manikya Varaprasad, MLAs Md. Mustafa, M. Giri and other leaders like MLC KS Lakshmana Rao and others. 

Mr. Appireddy said the State government had allocated funds for construction of these structures on the instructions of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Mr. Manikya Vara Prasad said that Islamic culture preached brotherhood. He said that the State government had been giving priority to the Muslims in all aspects and empowering them. The Guntur Municipal Corporation gave the required land for the construction of all these structures.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On this occasion, Mr. Mustafa observed that there was a need for construction of some community buildings in Guntur East as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US