Ground-breaking ceremony held for Islamic Council Centre and other works

March 07, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - GUNTUR

The ground breaking ceremony for the construction of Islamic Council Centre, Islamic Library and other building works was performed on Tuesday in Guntur, which was attended by YSR Congress Party MLCs Lella Appireddy, Dokka Manikya Varaprasad, MLAs Md. Mustafa, M. Giri and other leaders like MLC KS Lakshmana Rao and others.

Mr. Appireddy said the State government had allocated funds for construction of these structures on the instructions of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Mr. Manikya Vara Prasad said that Islamic culture preached brotherhood. He said that the State government had been giving priority to the Muslims in all aspects and empowering them. The Guntur Municipal Corporation gave the required land for the construction of all these structures.

On this occasion, Mr. Mustafa observed that there was a need for construction of some community buildings in Guntur East as well.