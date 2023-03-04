HamberMenu
Ground-breaking ceremony for Islamic Council Centre in Guntur on March 7

March 04, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been giving priority to the Muslim minorities in the State without considering their political affiliation, said YSR Congress Party MLC Lella Appireddy here on Saturday.

He said that the Chief Minister had been empowering the community financially, socially and politically. 

He said that on March 7, the ground-breaking ceremony would be conducted for construction of an Islamic Council Centre, library and a building for the community in the city.

The Ulema Welfare Society members invited Mr. Appireddy to participate in the programme as a chief guest. 

Meanwhile, Mr. Appireddy participated in a cleanliness programme at the district library in Arundelpet.

He has been visiting at least one library on the first Saturday of every month in the name of “We - Our Library” and creating awareness among students and citizens on the importance of preserving books, habit of reading and maintaining cleanliness at libraries.

