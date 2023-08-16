ADVERTISEMENT

Gross earnings rose 9% in Vijayawada Division: DRM

August 16, 2023 09:03 am | Updated 09:04 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau,Tharun Boda

Divisional Railway Manager Narendra Anandrao Patil saluting the Tricolour after hoisting it at the 77th Independence Day celebrations organised by the Vijayawada Railway Division in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Vijayawada Railway Division celebrated Independence Day at Railway Mini Stadium as Divisional Railway Manager Narendra Anandrao Patil hoisted the Tricolour.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Patil said that Vijayawada Division is performing exceptionally well in freight and passenger segments due to the dedicated and coordinated efforts of the staff.

He said that the Divisional Gross Earnings till July-2023 was ₹1,862.27 crore and an increase of 9.05% was registered over the corresponding period in the previous year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Patil said that in terms of loading there was an increase of 4.68% over the corresponding period of last year. He emphasised that infrastructural works are always a top priority for the Division and all the supercritical projects are progressing at a fast pace.

The DRM presented medals and certificates to 18 meritorious railway staff for their outstanding contribution including M. Prasanth, Track Maintainer for bagging a bronze medal in Sr. Nationals in the Handball competition.

Students of Jack & Jill School, SKCV Children’s Trust High School and Bharat Scouts & Guides, Vijayawada performed various cultural programmes on the occasion.

Later, the DRM inaugurated the ‘Clean India – New India’ selfie point set up by the Central Bureau of Communications, placed at the Old Booking Office Concourse at the railway station.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US