Gross earnings rose 9% in Vijayawada Division: DRM

August 16, 2023 09:03 am | Updated 09:04 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau,Tharun Boda
Divisional Railway Manager Narendra Anandrao Patil saluting the Tricolour after hoisting it at the 77th Independence Day celebrations organised by the Vijayawada Railway Division in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Vijayawada Railway Division celebrated Independence Day at Railway Mini Stadium as Divisional Railway Manager Narendra Anandrao Patil hoisted the Tricolour.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Patil said that Vijayawada Division is performing exceptionally well in freight and passenger segments due to the dedicated and coordinated efforts of the staff.

He said that the Divisional Gross Earnings till July-2023 was ₹1,862.27 crore and an increase of 9.05% was registered over the corresponding period in the previous year.

Mr. Patil said that in terms of loading there was an increase of 4.68% over the corresponding period of last year. He emphasised that infrastructural works are always a top priority for the Division and all the supercritical projects are progressing at a fast pace.

The DRM presented medals and certificates to 18 meritorious railway staff for their outstanding contribution including M. Prasanth, Track Maintainer for bagging a bronze medal in Sr. Nationals in the Handball competition.

Students of Jack & Jill School, SKCV Children’s Trust High School and Bharat Scouts & Guides, Vijayawada performed various cultural programmes on the occasion.

Later, the DRM inaugurated the ‘Clean India – New India’ selfie point set up by the Central Bureau of Communications, placed at the Old Booking Office Concourse at the railway station.

