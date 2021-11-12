Grocery kits given to COVID-hit families

VIJAYAWADA

12 November 2021 23:05 IST

‘8,131 children had lost one parent to the virus in State’

Principal Secretary, Department of Women Development and Child Welfare, Anuradha on Friday said besides the financial aid of ₹10 lakh grant for children affected by the COVID-19 sanctioned by the State government, the process for seeking assistance under Centre’s PM Care had been completed.

Speaking after distributing food relief kits to COVID-affected families and COVID care kits to child care organisations, she said 8,131 children had lost one parent to the Coronavirus pandemic while 255 children had lost lost both parents, in the State.

Department Director Kritika Shukla said non-governmental organisations like Care India and Kailash Satyarthi Children Foundation had been doing a yeomen services for children affected by COVID-19. She said of the 255 children orphaned by the pandemic, ex gratia had been given to 214 of them.

Grocery kits worth ₹1,760 were given to 3,000 COVID-affected families.

Women and Child Welfare Department Project Direct in Guntur district Manorajani, District Child Protection Officer Vijay, representatives of Care India Roja Rani and Narasimha Murthy, Kailash Satyarthi Children Foundation representatives Tirupathi Rao and Chandra Sekhar and others were present.