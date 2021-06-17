Grocery kits distributed to Sahayaks

VISAKHAPATNAM

17 June 2021 23:33 IST

Grocery kits were distributed to Sahayaks and housekeeping assistants by the Women’s Welfare Organisation of Waltair Division (ECoRWWO) in association with Sri Sai Enterprises (catering unit), to extend a helping hand to them in view of the pandemic situation, at Visakhapatnam Railway Station on Wednesday.

The Sahayaks (licensed porters) and housekeeping assistants have been facing hardships during the second wave of COVID-19 infection. They, however, did an excellent job and delivered their full efforts in ensuring that the station and unit offices were in a safe and hygienic condition. Hassle-free services were ensured for train operations.

Under the supervision of Station Director A. Rajgopal, the team arranged distribution of ration kits for the sahayaks and housekeeping assistants. ECoRWWO president Shalini Shrivastava, vice-president Madhulika Saxena, secretary Madhuri Kasipathi, and executive members of ECoRWWO distributed the grocery kits to the needy.

Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava appreciated the team for extending support to the needy in this pandemic time.