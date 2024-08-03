ADVERTISEMENT

Grievances pertaining to land form major chunk of complaints from people: Naidu

Published - August 03, 2024 08:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Many others complained against criminal cases allegedly foisted against them as part of the YSRCP’s vendetta politics; Chief Minister promises to get their problems solved as early as possible

V Raghavendra
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu receiving petitions from people at the TDP central office, near Mangalagiri, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu spent more than three hours at the TDP central office, near Mangalagiri, on Saturday, personally receiving grievances from the public, who came in huge numbers from across the State.

TDP State president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao and MLC P. Ashok Babu stood by the Chief Minister as he took scores of representations on the problems being faced by the people, which included those related to the injustices meted to them during the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regime.

A sizable number of the grievances were against the criminal cases allegedly foisted as part of the YSRCP’s vendetta politics, and grabbing of private lands.

Mr. Naidu assured the aggrieved public that he would get their problems solved as early as possible, while noting that a large number of the grievances were related to the Revenue Department, which was evident from land scams surfacing in almost all the districts.

He stated that due priority was accorded to sorting out land-related issues resulting from the flawed resurvey of lands.

A complaint by the people of Bonthu and Mahasingi villages in Saravakota Mandal of Srikakulam district that 47 acres of their land had been encroached by the YSRCP activists, was an example of the bungling that happened in the Revenue Department.

Steps would be taken to receive grievances in the Assembly constituencies and district headquarters, so that people need not travel all the way to Amaravati, he added.

One of the important complaints was that the YSRCP Government had removed ward welfare and development secretaries, and they remained without jobs even after the High Court gave a judgment in their favour.

